RDA Task Force Expands Ongoing Operations; Targets Four Illegal Housing Schemes

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2025 | 11:40 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Task Force on the directives of the Divisional Intelligence Committee has ramped up its ongoing operations against illegal housing schemes

The RDA Enforcement Squad in an operation targeted four illegal housing schemes namely Ham Watan Enclave, Land Sub-Division (Haji Murtaza), Zam Zam Villas and Misriot Villas at Mouza Misriot, Tehsil and District Rawalpindi.

The Enforcement Squad sealed and demolished the site offices, road infrastructures, manholes and containers of the illegal housing schemes, said a RDA spokesman.

He further said that despite warnings to cease illegal advertisements, booking of the plots and development activities, the owners of the illegal housing schemes continued to operate booking offices in violation of regulations.

He informed that the operation was conducted on the instructions of the Director General (DG) RDA, Kinza Murtaza.

The DG said that under the guidance of the Commissioner Rawalpindi, RDA is committed to maintaining a vigorous approach in eliminating illegal housing societies.

She informed that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the rules violators.

The RDA under an awareness campaign has advised the citizens to avoid investing in illegal housing schemes. The citizens should visit the RDA website (www.rda.gop.pk) to check status of the legal and illegal housing schemes.

Assistant Director Planning RDA, Ali Raza, along with RDA Scheme/Building Inspectors took part in the operation.

