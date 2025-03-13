RDA Task Force Expands Ongoing Operations; Targets Four Illegal Housing Schemes
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2025 | 11:40 PM
Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Task Force on the directives of the Divisional Intelligence Committee has ramped up its ongoing operations against illegal housing schemes
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Task Force on the directives of the Divisional Intelligence Committee has ramped up its ongoing operations against illegal housing schemes.
The RDA Enforcement Squad in an operation targeted four illegal housing schemes namely Ham Watan Enclave, Land Sub-Division (Haji Murtaza), Zam Zam Villas and Misriot Villas at Mouza Misriot, Tehsil and District Rawalpindi.
The Enforcement Squad sealed and demolished the site offices, road infrastructures, manholes and containers of the illegal housing schemes, said a RDA spokesman.
He further said that despite warnings to cease illegal advertisements, booking of the plots and development activities, the owners of the illegal housing schemes continued to operate booking offices in violation of regulations.
He informed that the operation was conducted on the instructions of the Director General (DG) RDA, Kinza Murtaza.
The DG said that under the guidance of the Commissioner Rawalpindi, RDA is committed to maintaining a vigorous approach in eliminating illegal housing societies.
She informed that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the rules violators.
The RDA under an awareness campaign has advised the citizens to avoid investing in illegal housing schemes. The citizens should visit the RDA website (www.rda.gop.pk) to check status of the legal and illegal housing schemes.
Assistant Director Planning RDA, Ali Raza, along with RDA Scheme/Building Inspectors took part in the operation.
Recent Stories
UAE participates in EU’s Third Humanitarian Senior Officials’ Meeting on Sud ..
UAE to host 9th edition of FIFA Football Law Annual Review in 2027
Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s endowment assets rise to AED11.1 billion
UAE President receives delegation of supporters, organisers of 'UAE With You, Le ..
Two Palestinians martyred in southern Gaza
More wait for stranded astronauts after replacement crew delayed
Stock markets find little cheer as Trump targets champagne
Rights probe alleges sexual violence against Palestinians by Israeli forces used ..
Collective resolve needed to counter terrorism: Rana Ihsan
US negotiators to set out Ukraine truce plan to Russia
England fast bowler Wood out for four months after latest injury blow
Punjab School Education prepares plan to admit out-of-school children
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senior journalist Arshad Butt passes away on his 65th birthday23 minutes ago
-
UET outshines in remarkable int'l rankings33 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison in Taxila2 hours ago
-
Collective resolve needed to counter terrorism: Rana Ihsan2 hours ago
-
Punjab School Education prepares plan to admit out-of-school children2 hours ago
-
Iftar-dinner for sweet homes orphans held2 hours ago
-
Meeting of national leadership to be called to counter menace of terrorism: PM2 hours ago
-
Asif invites PTI to participate in APC without imposing condition2 hours ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to eradicate terrorism2 hours ago
-
Terrorists disrupting peace, development process in Balochistan through violence: CM Bugti2 hours ago
-
Drug paddler sent to jail2 hours ago
-
Sindh Assembly unanimously passed resolution against constructions of canals on Indus river2 hours ago