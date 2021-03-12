UrduPoint.com
RDA To Develop SEZs Within Rawalpindi District To Decongestant The City

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 09:25 PM

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Friday organized a Workshop in Gymkhana Club to share the projects under Rawalpindi development plan with state of officials from different departments including community and other stakeholders of Rawalpindi-Islamabad

Addressing the participants, Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza emphasized the importance of Rawalpindi regional plans.

He informed the participants that credit went to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Government who initiated the decades long awaited Project for Rawalpindi region.

He said that from October 2020 last year, put all his efforts to materialize the project which was of vital importance for growth of the city.

He elaborated that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Rawalpindi region would set a new horizon for development of the city. Rawalpindi development plan will be a major pull factor for growth of the district in the south western direction.

Establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in each respective Tehsil would steer the development and growth of the region on modern urban planning practices, he added.

The Chairman RDA said that he firmly believed that regional plan would not only decongestant the city but would help to control the unchecked urban sprawl which had been afflicting urban area for many decades.

The Director General RDA Capt. (R) Abdul Sattar Isani described the importance of Rawalpindi region plan in the light of government priorities to improve the facilities of local communities. He requested the stakeholder to follow the land use plan prepared for development within region and take it as an opportunity to contribute to Planned Development of Rawalpindi. It will be local community who will really get the benefit and advantage of this project.

