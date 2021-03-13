RDA to develop special economic zones in all tehsils of Rwp district: Chairman RDA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) would develop special economic zones in all tehsils of Rawalpindi District, said Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza.

Addressing a workshop organized here on Saturday, he informed the participants that RDA under its efforts to de-congest Rawalpindi city areas was working on a mega 'Rawalpindi Development Plan'.

He said, special economic zones would be developed in all tehsils of the district which would mainly de-congest the Rawalpindi city areas and development work would be carried out in tehsils in accordance with the modern urban planning strategy.

He said, the regional plan would not only help de-congest city areas but also support to minimize unplanned expansion of the city and unnecessary urbanization.

As per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, efforts would be made to set a new horizon for development of the city. 'Rawalpindi development plan' will be a major factor for growth of the district Rawalpindi in the South Western direction.

Establishment of Special Economic Zones in all tehsils will steer the development and growth of the region on modern urban planning practices, he added.

Chairman said, "I firmly believe that regional plan will not only de-congest the city but help to control the unchecked urban expansion which has been affecting urban areas for many decades.

" Chairman throwing light on the importance of regional plans being finalized to de-congest congested areas informed that earnest efforts were made to launch the projects of Rawalpindi region which were delayed for several decades.

The credit goes to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government which was making all out efforts to facilitate the citizens and traders.

Mega projects like Rawalpindi Ring Road and Lai Expressway were approved by the government and efforts were being made to launch both the projects as soon as possible.

On the occasion, Director General (DG) RDA Capt. (r ) Abdul Sattar Isani informed that efforts were being made to launch new projects on priority to facilitate the citizens.

DG requested the stakeholder to adhere/follow the land use plan prepared for the development of the region and take it as an opportunity to contribute to Planned Development of Rawalpindi.

It would be local community that would really get the benefit and advantage of this project, he added.

The workshop was attended by officers of different departments concerned, community members and other stakeholders of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.