UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RDA To Distribute Rashan Bags Among 1,000 Deserving Families

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 05:31 PM

RDA to distribute Rashan bags among 1,000 deserving families

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) with the collaboration of Turkish Organization IHH and Helpline would distribute daily use items among 1,000 deserving families on April 9 (Thursday)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) with the collaboration of Turkish Organization IHH and Helpline would distribute daily use items among 1,000 deserving families on April 9 (Thursday).

According to a spokesman, Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza said that the main agenda of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Government was to improve people's lives and social status.

Earlier as Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul said Pakistan and Turkey are two brotherly countries and their relationship was centuries old.

Turkish people had great respect and love for their Pakistani brethren,he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Turkey Rawalpindi April Government Love

Recent Stories

Russian Lawmaker Slams Ex-US Diplomats for Claims ..

2 minutes ago

No traces of locusts nurturing found in Bahawalpur ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus precautions are necessary but overreac ..

20 minutes ago

Chinese delegation hands over relief goods, cash d ..

8 minutes ago

Stock markets drop as EU fails to strike coronavir ..

7 minutes ago

Coronavirus outbreak: RCB sprays sodium hypochlori ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.