RDA To Erect Memorial To Demonstrate Pak-Turkey Friendship

3 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 08:01 PM

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has started to establish a memorial on Murree Road to exhibit the friendship between Pakistan and Turkey

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has started to establish a memorial on Murree Road to exhibit the friendship between Pakistan and Turkey.

RDA Chairman Tariq Mahmood Murtaza and Deputy Director Finance Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti reviewed the ongoing construction work of the monument.

Speaking on this occasion, the RDA chairman said this monument will continue to be a reminder of strong Pak-Turkish friendship.

The chairman said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was trying to further strengthen relations with Muslim countries in order to being the people of Muslim countries closer to each other.

The designer of the monument briefed the RDA Chairman on the occasion. Tariq Mahmood Murtaza has directed to complete the project as soon as possible.

According to spokesman, the monument will be inaugurated by the Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan next week.

