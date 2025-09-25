RDA to establish public park at Misriot Dam and Dhamiyal Forest Land

The Rawalpindi Development Authority(RDA) will establish a public park at the site of Misriot Dam and Dhamiyal Forest Land to preserve the natural beauty

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Rawalpindi Development Authority(RDA) will establish a public park at the site of Misriot Dam and Dhamiyal Forest Land to preserve the natural beauty.

Presiding over a meeting regarding the preservation and development of the dam and forest land, the Director General of RDA, Kinza Murtaza, said that the project will not only safeguard the ecological environment but also enhance public welfare by providing a sustainable green space for the residents of Rawalpindi.

The meeting focused on preserving the natural beauty of the area, protecting the forest land, preventing encroachments, and providing recreational facilities for citizens.

The facilities, including picnic spots, walking tracks, and nature-friendly spaces for families, would also be set up. Representatives from the Forest Department, Irrigation Department, Environment Department, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), RDA, and the project consultant were present.