RDA to hold public hearing on Peri-Urban Structure Plan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) would hold a public hearing for finalization of the Peri-Urban Structure Plan and Site Development Zone on April 10 in the office of the Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan.

According to RDA spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan, Mott McDonald Pakistan Company's team, Deputy Director District Office Environment, Deputy Director Agriculture Department, Director Admin and Finance RDA and Deputy Director Planning RDA would participate in the public hearing.

He said that RDA on the directives of the Director General Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa had completed and uploaded on the RDA's official website www.

rda.gop.pk, the proposed Peri-Urban Structure Plan of the four tehsils of Rawalpindi, Gujar Khan, Kallar Syedan, Taxila and Kahuta.

He further said that the general public was requested that if there were any objections or suggestions related to the plan, they could be submitted in the offices of Director Metropolitan Planning Muhammad Tahir Meo and Assistant Commissioners so that the objections and suggestions could be incorporated in it.

The citizens in case of any query could also contact the Director Metropolitan Planning during office hours on 5554043-051, he added.

