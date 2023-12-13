RDA to provide all possible support to promote construction activities: DG RDA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Director General (DG), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has assured all possible support to the business community particularly to promote construction activities.

The DG during a visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) said that RDA would provide all possible support to the business community.

He said that Pakistan's economic problems could be addressed through the promotion of private sector investment and enhancing exports.

President ICCI, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtavari, Former President ICCI Sheikh Aamir Waheed, ICCI Senior Vice President Fad Waheed, ICCI Vice President Azhar ul Islam Zafar, Member of Executive Committee, Malik Aslam Khokhar and other members were present in the meeting.

The DG on the occasion said that an industrial estate would be established along the Rawalpindi Ring Road.

He informed that several development projects including Ring Road, Kachehri Chowk, Signal Free Corridor, Ammar Chowk Flyover and Trunk Sewer System Nullah Lai would be completed.

He said the establishment of Special Economic Zones along the Ring Road would drive the growth and development of the city on modern town planning methods.

Saif Anwar Jappa said that encroachments from Rawalpindi city would be permanently eradicated by adopting a long-term policy.

He further said that the One-Window Operation Center of RDA was created for the convenience of the general public and the business community.

The One-Window operation facility was helping to address the issues related to the approval of building plans and housing schemes, change in land use, transfer of properties of RIT schemes and others.

The DG said that RDA had fixed a time frame for issuance of No Objection Certificates and approval of plans and maps of the buildings to accelerate the construction activities and facilitate the builders and developers.

He said that due to the business-friendly initiatives of RDA, the construction activities were accelerating in the town and RDA was taking solid steps to further improve it.

On this occasion, the DG said that the business community is the backbone of the national economy and it would be provided all possible facilities.

He further said that Ring Road would establish a new horizon for the development of Rawalpindi city, adding, RDA would soon sign a MoU with ICCI, which would benefit the citizens and the business community.

The citizens and the business community would be able to submit their applications at ICCI special desk for approval of the building plans through RDA One-Window operation.

A special ICCI representative would collect the maps and building plans which would be submitted in One-Window Operation Centre of RDA, he added.