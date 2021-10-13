UrduPoint.com

RDA To Take Action Against Air, Environmental Polluters

Wed 13th October 2021 | 05:34 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district administration would take action against those causing air and environmental pollution through burning of crop stubble, garbage, industrial and vehicular emissions, municipal solid waste, tyres, plastic, rubber and leather items etc.

According to a spokesperson of district, the Punjab government, in a bid to combat smog, had decided to take action against the rules violators, causing air and environmental pollution.

The Punjab government had issued a direction to the authorities concerned to enforce Section 144 as part of efforts to control smog. Under section 144 burning of crop residue and garbage had been banned across the province for one month.

He said an awareness campaign was being commenced, besides taking preventive measures to mitigate the factors behind smog.

All the departments concerned had been directed to strictly implement the instructions of the Punjab government on smog control and issued a warning that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he added.

Only new Zig Zag technology brick kilns would be allowed to operate and strict action would be taken against the violators, he said.

He informed that the Environmental Protection Department was also taking steps to create awareness regarding smog so that citizens could be saved from its bad effects on human health.

