UrduPoint.com

RDA To Take Strict Action Against Illegal Housing Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2023 | 03:20 PM

RDA to take strict action against illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa would take strict action in accordance with the law against illegal housing schemes.

According to RDA spokesman, RDA had lodged FIR against the owners of illegal housing scheme namely 'Rose Valley.' The Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA issued a notice and lodged FIR against the owners namely Zafar Mushtaq, Sharjeel Ahmad and Haris Iftikhar of the illegal private housing scheme 'Rose Valley' at Mouza Adiala as they were misleading the public using social media and claiming that the society was approved.

He said the Director MP&TE RDA had also issued a demolition order against the illegal housing scheme, adding, the sponsors and advertisers were also warned of strict action and directed to immediately stop the marketing of the unapproved and illegal housing scheme.

He informed that earlier the authority had also issued notices to the owners of four illegal private housing schemes namely Pak Sar Zameen Town at Chakri Road, Century Town Housing Scheme, Rawat City Housing Scheme and Al-Buraq Enclave Rawat.

The DG RDA had also directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against those violating the rules.

The DG had advised the public not to invest in illegal and unapproved housing projects and check the status of the housing schemes before investment at RDA's official website www.rda.gop.pk.

The spokesman informed that the ongoing operation against the rules violators would continue and strict action would be taken against unapproved housing societies.

/395

Related Topics

Century Social Media Road Traffic Rawalpindi FIR Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

6 hours ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

15 hours ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

15 hours ago
 UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists ar ..

UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists arrested before coronation

15 hours ago
 Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Totte ..

Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Tottenham back to winning ways

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.