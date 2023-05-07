RDA to take strict action against illegal housing schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa would take strict action in accordance with the law against illegal housing schemes.

According to RDA spokesman, RDA had lodged FIR against the owners of illegal housing scheme namely 'Rose Valley.' The Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA issued a notice and lodged FIR against the owners namely Zafar Mushtaq, Sharjeel Ahmad and Haris Iftikhar of the illegal private housing scheme 'Rose Valley' at Mouza Adiala as they were misleading the public using social media and claiming that the society was approved.

He said the Director MP&TE RDA had also issued a demolition order against the illegal housing scheme, adding, the sponsors and advertisers were also warned of strict action and directed to immediately stop the marketing of the unapproved and illegal housing scheme.

He informed that earlier the authority had also issued notices to the owners of four illegal private housing schemes namely Pak Sar Zameen Town at Chakri Road, Century Town Housing Scheme, Rawat City Housing Scheme and Al-Buraq Enclave Rawat.

The DG RDA had also directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against those violating the rules.

The DG had advised the public not to invest in illegal and unapproved housing projects and check the status of the housing schemes before investment at RDA's official website www.rda.gop.pk.

The spokesman informed that the ongoing operation against the rules violators would continue and strict action would be taken against unapproved housing societies.

/395