RDA, Turkish NGO to distribute daily use items among poor people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) in collaboration with Turkish NGO, IHH-NL Helpline would distribute daily use items among 1,000 families in wake of coronavirus on April 9.

According to RDA spokesman, Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, RDA, Chairman, Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, IHH-NL Helpline, President, Salimi Yokosel would distribute ration among the poor and destitute people.

The Ambassador said Pakistan and Turkey are two brotherly countries and the relations between them was centuries old.

He said Turkish people had great respect and love for their Pakistani brethern.

Murtaza said Turkey and Pakistan had always worked together for the welfare of people.