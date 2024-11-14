RDA unveils measures to reduce traffic congestion, air pollution

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) is taking solid steps to address traffic congestion and air pollution in the city, said the Director General (DG) RDA, Kinza Murtaza.

She said that a series of initiatives have been planned to improve traffic flow, enhance pedestrian safety and create a more sustainable environment in the city. Among the key measures being introduced are the expansion of pedestrian streets, the development of additional parking facilities and the creation of dedicated tracks for cyclists and motorcycles along Kutchery Chowk to Faizabad on Murree Road.

These efforts are aimed at alleviating traffic pressure in the city’s crowded internal areas, promoting greener transportation options.

“We are committed to improving the overall living standards of the citizens,” said Kinza Murtaza.

“By converting key bazaars into pedestrian-friendly zones and promoting alternate modes of transportation, we hope to make the city more accessible and environmental friendly,” she added.

She informed that a comprehensive plan, which also includes relocating cattle market and transport hubs along GT Road, has been submitted for approval to the Commissioner of Rawalpindi.

The initiatives are part of the RDA’s broader strategy to enhance urban planning and address the pressing environmental challenges being faced by the city.

The DG also highlighted RDA’s ongoing efforts to clamp down on illegal housing schemes.

She said that more than 200 unapproved housing schemes, which have caused financial harm to the residents through deceptive practices, are currently under scrutiny. The public has been urged to verify the legal status of any housing project before making investments, she added.

In addition to traffic and housing reforms, the RDA is tackling Rawalpindi’s growing smog problem, she said adding, that new housing developments on agricultural land have been prohibited, and a ban has been placed on cutting of trees in order to preserve the city’s green spaces.

The Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi has also been instructed to remove encroachments along Murree Road and other main routes to facilitate the citizens.

“These initiatives will create a cleaner, safer, and more vibrant urban environment for all the citizens. Our vision is to transform Rawalpindi into a model city for sustainable development and urban mobility,” the DG added.

Kinza Murtaza said that RDA’s latest projects represent a significant step toward improving the city's infrastructure, enhancing environmental sustainability and improving the quality of life for its residents.