RDA Warns 'Blue World City' Of Strict Action On Advertising Illegal Housing Scheme

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Director General (DG) of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Monday warned the 'Blue World City' of strict action on advertising illegal housing scheme

The DG informed that a case between RDA and Blue World City housing scheme is in Lahore High Court, so it could not market the projects of the illegal housing scheme.

According to the RDA spokesperson, on the directives of the DG, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA had warned the illegal private housing scheme 'Blue World City' in Mouza Thalian and Katarian, Rawalpindi of strict legal action.

The housing schemes had been directed to immediately stop illegal marketing of the housing society to avoid legal action, he said adding, on the directives of the DG, the citizens had been advised not to invest in illegal housing projects.

The sponsors of such projects had also been warned to stop marketing unapproved and illegal housing schemes or else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken, he added.

He said that RDA had sent letters to Cyber Crime Islamabad and PEMRA Islamabad requesting to take steps to stop illegal advertisements of private housing schemes on social media.

The DG had directed the MP&TE Directorate to launch a crackdown against the rules violators without discrimination, he said adding, the citizens were advised to check the status of the housing schemes before investment on RDA's official website www.rda.gop.pk.

