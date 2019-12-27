UrduPoint.com
RDA Warns Citizens Against Making Investment In 7 Illegal Housing Schemes

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 01:00 PM

RDA warns citizens against making investment in 7 illegal housing schemes

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has warned the citizens against making investment in 7 illegal housing schemes located on Chakri road Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th December, 2019) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has warned the citizens against making investment in 7 illegal housing schemes located on Chakri road Rawalpindi.As per media reports, RDA has said that 7 housing schemes including Blue World city, Abdullah city, Khanail homes, Blue hills, Almakka city and the Regent farms are illegal as they have not been approved by RDA.

As per law these housing schemes are illegal.

RDA has already warned that marketing of residential schemes, apartments projects and commercial buildings through advertisement without obtaining NOC from RDA is illegal.RDA cautioned that general public should not make investment in these illegal housing schemes.The sponsors of these housing schemes have been warned that they should forthwith stop marketing of their non approved and illegal housing schemes otherwise legal proceedings will be initiated against them.

