UrduPoint.com

RDA Warns Marketing Companies Of Strict Action On Advertising Illegal Housing Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2023 | 01:20 PM

RDA warns marketing companies of strict action on advertising illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has warned the marketing companies advertising illegal housing schemes of strict action.

According to a RDA spokesman, the authority had issued notices to three marketing companies namely Sky Marketing, Ghafari Marketing and Wirasat.com for running promotional campaigns of illegal housing schemes and directed to stop such campaigns to promote the housing projects which are not approved by the authorities concerned.

He informed RDA had stopped the illegal housing societies within its jurisdiction from running any marketing campaigns and selling plots.

He said MP&TE Directorate RDA issued notices as the marketing companies were running promotional campaign about projects of the aforesaid illegal housing schemes.

He said the DG had directed the authorities to take action against the rules violators. The promotion of the housing schemes which are not legal and approved is illegal under 46(1) of Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Scheme Rules-2021, he added.

He informed that the owners of the marketing companies were warned that they should not become part of the illegal activity otherwise legal action would be taken against the rules violators.

RDA has been active to curb the increasing number of fake housing societies within its jurisdiction, he said adding, actions were taken like sealing the site offices of unlawful housing projects. Moreover, RDA informed the general public of illegal housing societies and advised them not to invest in such projects, he added.

RDA had also stopped the unlawful societies from advertising on Television as well as other digital mediums until and unless they get a duly approved No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the authority.

In this regard, MP&TE Directorate of RDA had also lodged FIRs against illegal housing schemes operating within the premises of Rawalpindi. These societies were directed to obtain the NOC before advertising or starting to sell plots.

He said Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was also requested to take action against illegal housing societies that were using digital media such as social media for marketing.

The DG had also advised the general public to stay attentive to such projects and always check their legal status before putting in any money, he added.

/395

Related Topics

Punjab Social Media Noc Rawalpindi SITE Money Federal Investigation Agency Media TV From Housing

Recent Stories

WAM delegation visits media organisations in Ecuad ..

WAM delegation visits media organisations in Ecuador, signs 7 MoUs

11 minutes ago
 Korea reports over 18,000 new COVID-19 cases

Korea reports over 18,000 new COVID-19 cases

11 minutes ago
 DEWA commissions 17 transmission substations worth ..

DEWA commissions 17 transmission substations worth AED3.2bn in 2022

26 minutes ago
 New Zealand roiled by flash floods, landslides for ..

New Zealand roiled by flash floods, landslides for third day

1 hour ago
 Czech Republic elects Petr Pavel as its President

Czech Republic elects Petr Pavel as its President

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.