UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RDA, WASA Hold Rally To Express Solidarity With Kashmiri People

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 04:30 PM

RDA, WASA hold rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) in collaboration with Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) here on Sunday organized a rally to express solidarity with the Kashmir people on Black Day which was started from Press Club Rawalpindi and culminated at Liaquat Bagh on Murree Road.

The Director General RDA paid tribute to the Kashmiri martyred who sacrificed their life for the noble cause. He said Kashmir is the backbone of Pakistan adding that Kashmiri Muslims are living in our hearts.

India is doing state terrorism and its occupation forces are committing crimes against humanity on daily basis.

In this situation we want to convey this message to the world that Kashmiri Muslims are not alone. Pakistan will continue support of Kashmiri people till the independence of Kashmir. Global organizations should break the mysterious silence over grave violations of human rights in Occupied Kashmir and as flash point which may engulf the whole world, he added.

During the rally, the participants were very enthusiastic and raised slogans in support of Kashmir.

Later, the participants prayed for the freedom of Kashmir and end of the atrocities inflicted on Kashmiri Muslims.

Related Topics

Pakistan Occupied Kashmir World Water Murree Road Rawalpindi Independence Bagh May Sunday Muslim From

Recent Stories

Women&#039;s empowerment highlighted at BCS ICT co ..

18 minutes ago

UAE supports Yemeni electricity sector with 4th oi ..

19 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi DoE to participate in Singapore Internat ..

19 minutes ago

UAE, Bahrain open &#039;Nuzul Al Salam&#039; herit ..

34 minutes ago

FANR Board of Management reviews &#039;Barakah Nuc ..

2 hours ago

UAE Embassy in Abuja organises forum on interfaith ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.