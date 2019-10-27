RDA, WASA hold rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) in collaboration with Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) here on Sunday organized a rally to express solidarity with the Kashmir people on Black Day which was started from Press Club Rawalpindi and culminated at Liaquat Bagh on Murree Road.

The Director General RDA paid tribute to the Kashmiri martyred who sacrificed their life for the noble cause. He said Kashmir is the backbone of Pakistan adding that Kashmiri Muslims are living in our hearts.

India is doing state terrorism and its occupation forces are committing crimes against humanity on daily basis.

In this situation we want to convey this message to the world that Kashmiri Muslims are not alone. Pakistan will continue support of Kashmiri people till the independence of Kashmir. Global organizations should break the mysterious silence over grave violations of human rights in Occupied Kashmir and as flash point which may engulf the whole world, he added.

During the rally, the participants were very enthusiastic and raised slogans in support of Kashmir.

Later, the participants prayed for the freedom of Kashmir and end of the atrocities inflicted on Kashmiri Muslims.