RDA, WASA organize dengue awareness walk

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) on the directives of Director General, RDA Capt. Tahir Zafar Abbasi on Tuesday organized a dengue awareness walk.

The DG RDA on the occasion urged the citizens to take special care of cleanliness and said that stagnant water should be removed.

He said, the administration was creating awareness among people about the danger of dengue and all possible preventive measures were being taken to cope with this disease.

He said, RDA and WASA were working in collaboration with the Rawalpindi District Administration as well as District Health Department to combat with dengue.

The DG advised the general public to use mosquito repellent spray regularly.

He also directed the RDA and WASA staff to take all possible steps to prevent dengue in the office premises.

Pamphlets about dengue awareness and prevention were also distributed among the citizens.

The Managing Director, WASA, Raja Shaukat Mehmood, Director Admin and Finance RDA, Asif Mehmood Janjua, a large number of RDA, WASA officers and employees attended the walk.

