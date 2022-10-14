UrduPoint.com

RDA's 59th Governing Body Meeting Held

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2022 | 07:19 PM

RDA's 59th Governing Body meeting held

The 59th meeting of the Governing Body of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) was held here on Friday, chaired by Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The 59th meeting of the Governing Body of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) was held here on Friday, chaired by Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza.

Director General (DG) RDA Muhammad Siaf Anwar Jappa gave a detailed briefing to the Governing Body on the agenda items.

The meeting approved the agenda item about endorsement for the revised scope of 'Kutchery Chowk' Rawalpindi project. The project will have flyovers and underpasses.

The DG proposed the formulation of Peri-Urban Structure Plan under Land Use Rules-2021 for the district headquarter and each tehsil of Rawalpindi which was approved. The body gave 15 days to MMP consultant for proposal about Peri-Urban.

The Governing Body also approved RDA's annual budget for 2022-23 worth Rs 3062.

026 million and annual budget of WASA Rawalpindi worth Rs 6635.783 million.

The meeting also approved construction of a multistory commercial building at vacant land measuring 18 Marlas at Sherpao Colony near committee chowk Rawalpindi.

Members of the Governing Body Javed Kausar MPA PP-8, Ms. Nasreen Tariq MPA, Technical Member Raja Khurram Zaman, Technical Member Raja Muhammad Arshad, Commissioner Rawalpindi Saqib Mannan, MD WASA Muhammad Tanveer, Director Admin & Finance RDA Asif Mehmood Janjua, Director MP&TE, RDA Malik Ghazanfar, Director EM Jamshaid Aftab, Director BC Muhammad Tahir Meo, Director Architecture Shuja Ali, representatives of Finance Department, P&D Department, Deputy Commissioner's Office Rawalpindi, Director Development and other officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Budget Rawalpindi Million PP-8

Recent Stories

EU, Pakistan emphasize on enhancing cooperation in ..

EU, Pakistan emphasize on enhancing cooperation in diverse sectors

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Punjab felicitates national cricket ..

Chief Minister Punjab felicitates national cricket team

19 seconds ago
 Supreme Court issues written order on Article 63-A ..

Supreme Court issues written order on Article 63-A's interpretation

21 seconds ago
 FIA Cyber Cell arrests 2 accused in financial scam ..

FIA Cyber Cell arrests 2 accused in financial scam

22 seconds ago
 Two-Thirds of Austrians Concerned About Their Fina ..

Two-Thirds of Austrians Concerned About Their Financial Situation - Poll

3 minutes ago
 Mindful use of smartphones enhances productivity: ..

Mindful use of smartphones enhances productivity: Study

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.