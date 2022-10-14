The 59th meeting of the Governing Body of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) was held here on Friday, chaired by Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The 59th meeting of the Governing Body of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) was held here on Friday, chaired by Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza.

Director General (DG) RDA Muhammad Siaf Anwar Jappa gave a detailed briefing to the Governing Body on the agenda items.

The meeting approved the agenda item about endorsement for the revised scope of 'Kutchery Chowk' Rawalpindi project. The project will have flyovers and underpasses.

The DG proposed the formulation of Peri-Urban Structure Plan under Land Use Rules-2021 for the district headquarter and each tehsil of Rawalpindi which was approved. The body gave 15 days to MMP consultant for proposal about Peri-Urban.

The Governing Body also approved RDA's annual budget for 2022-23 worth Rs 3062.

026 million and annual budget of WASA Rawalpindi worth Rs 6635.783 million.

The meeting also approved construction of a multistory commercial building at vacant land measuring 18 Marlas at Sherpao Colony near committee chowk Rawalpindi.

Members of the Governing Body Javed Kausar MPA PP-8, Ms. Nasreen Tariq MPA, Technical Member Raja Khurram Zaman, Technical Member Raja Muhammad Arshad, Commissioner Rawalpindi Saqib Mannan, MD WASA Muhammad Tanveer, Director Admin & Finance RDA Asif Mehmood Janjua, Director MP&TE, RDA Malik Ghazanfar, Director EM Jamshaid Aftab, Director BC Muhammad Tahir Meo, Director Architecture Shuja Ali, representatives of Finance Department, P&D Department, Deputy Commissioner's Office Rawalpindi, Director Development and other officers attended the meeting.