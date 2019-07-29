Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) under its grand operation against illegal housing societies has sealed nine offices, six shops and demolished two fences of illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ):Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) under its grand operation against illegal housing societies has sealed nine offices, six shops and demolished two fences of illegal housing schemes.

Chairman RDA Muhammad Arif Abbasi talking to APP said, the grand operation against illegal housing societies was launched on Wednesday.

He informed that the RDA team with the help of Rawalpindi District Police conducted operation in different areas and sealed offices including of Margalla Hills Taxila, Faisal Town Taxila and Wah Enclave Residencia schemes.

He said, a head office of Margalla Hills Encalve Private Limited at Mouza Mohra Shah Wali at GT road near Taxila was demolished while the site offices of illegal housing schemes including Faisal Town, Iqbal Town at Anwaar Chowk Wah Cantt and a booking office of Wah Enclave Residencia, Atomic Energy Employees Housing Society, Rawal Garden Rawat, G.T. Road, Taqwa Town and Al-Buraq Enclave on Chakbeli Road were sealed. Development work of illegal housing scheme, Taxila was stopped.

He said, the RDA, Directorate, Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) was directed to take strict action against illegal housing schemes.

Final notices were also issued to the owners of three illegally constructed houses in Atomic Energy Employees Society by the RDA demolition squad.

The operation would continue till last week of August, he added.

He said, all out efforts would be made to make the operation a success and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators without any discrimination.

He said, under the operation, the gates, illegal offices and other construction would be demolished. Cases would also be registered against the owners of the illegal housing societies, he added.

To a question he said, the illegal advertisement boards displayed by them would also be removed.

The RDA Director Tahir Meo was monitoring the operation, he said adding, RDA had adopted zero tolerance policy against illegal housing schemes.

He further said, RDA was pursuing strict policy to control illegal housing schemes in its jurisdiction and sent letters to all the departments concerned including State Bank of Pakistan, District Collector Rawalpindi, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation, Police, Utility Service departments, DG PEMRA and Advertising companies in an effort to save the citizens from any fraud.

RDA had written letters to the departments concerned for appropriate actions against illegal housing schemes not following the set criteria.

He informed that the status of the housing schemes was updated and all legal and illegal schemes were uploaded on RDA's website. Now, the authority was also uploading the approved layout plans of the housing schemes on the authority's website so that the citizens even from abroad could check location of the plots, he added.