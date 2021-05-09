RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :The Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has carried out an impressive operation against illegal housing schemes and other unauthorized constructions across the city, RDA spokesman said in a press statement.

The LU&BC Wing's staff including In-charge Demolition Squad, Building Inspectors and others have taken strict action against illegal residential cum commercial buildings, sealed constructed / under construction eight homes, 25 shops and demolished site office of an illegal housing scheme on Adyala road Rawalpindi and sealed one illegally constructed home in Saidpur Scheme Rawalpindi.

Operation against illegal housing societies and commercial markets is being conducted following the directions of Director General (DG) RDA Capt (Retd) Abdul Sittar Isani, the spokesman said.

He said the grand operations against illegal housing schemes and unauthorized constructions are underway in full swing to control illegal development of housing projects.

The LU&BC Wing RDA has issued 14 notices and 12 challans to the owners of illegally constructed buildings. LU&BC Wing has also received fees/charges of Rs 8.08 million from various residential cum commercial buildings last week in lieu of commercialization fee.

The owners of the above mentioned properties have violated approved plans / maps violating the Punjab Development of States Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations, 2020 and constructed illegal residential cum commercial buildings without approval and NOC.