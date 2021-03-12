UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RDA's Launches Operation Against Illegal Commercial Buildings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 11:27 PM

RDA's launches operation against illegal commercial buildings

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on special directives of Director General (DG) RDA, Capt (R) Abdul Sattar Isani, on Friday conducted a grand operation against illegal and unauthorized commercial buildings and sealed 10 plazas, one private school, 15 shops, a petrol pump, a CNG station and a restaurant

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ):Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on special directives of Director General (DG) RDA, Capt (R) Abdul Sattar Isani, on Friday conducted a grand operation against illegal and unauthorized commercial buildings and sealed 10 plazas, one private school, 15 shops, a petrol pump, a CNG station and a restaurant.

Talking to APP the RDA spokesman informed that the Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) staff of RDA took part in the operation and sealed 10 plazas, a branch of Westminister School, 15 shops in Wallayat Complex, Bahria Town Phase-7 , a Shell petrol pump, Saqib CNG and a Restaurant on GT Road here as the buildings were constructed in violation of approved layout plans.

He said, RDA had launched a grand operation against violators who constructed illegal buildings, encroachers and land mafia.

The Building Control Wing was regularly conducting operations against illegal and unauthorized commercial cum residential buildings including plazas, shops, schools and other illegal land use within the controlled area of RDA.

LU&BC Wing's staff including Director MP&TE, Deputy Director Building Control, Building Inspectors and others with the help of Police carried out the operation.

The owners of aforesaid properties constructed illegal commercial buildings without approval/No Objection Certificates (NOCs), in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2020.

The spokesman said that DG RDA had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any discrimination.

He advised the citizens to remove encroachments on their own to avoid any loss as strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators and no one would be spared.

He further said, the citizens should not invest in any illegal and unauthorized commercial buildings which were constructed without approval and violating the rules.

The citizens should check status of commercial or residential projects before any investment as the civic agency would not be responsible for their financial losses, he added.

395

Related Topics

CNG Petrol Police Punjab Road Rawalpindi 2020

Recent Stories

UK orders inquiry into new coal mine

24 minutes ago

Verstappen shines as Hamilton loses way in Bahrain ..

24 minutes ago

Over 3 dozen bikers booked for one-wheeling

24 minutes ago

Johnson buffeted by Brexit discontent in N.Ireland ..

24 minutes ago

Fatah Says Jailed Leader Barghouti to Back Party, ..

24 minutes ago

144 imposed; wearing face mask mandatory at public ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.