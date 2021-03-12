(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ):Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on special directives of Director General (DG) RDA, Capt (R) Abdul Sattar Isani, on Friday conducted a grand operation against illegal and unauthorized commercial buildings and sealed 10 plazas, one private school, 15 shops, a petrol pump, a CNG station and a restaurant.

Talking to APP the RDA spokesman informed that the Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) staff of RDA took part in the operation and sealed 10 plazas, a branch of Westminister School, 15 shops in Wallayat Complex, Bahria Town Phase-7 , a Shell petrol pump, Saqib CNG and a Restaurant on GT Road here as the buildings were constructed in violation of approved layout plans.

He said, RDA had launched a grand operation against violators who constructed illegal buildings, encroachers and land mafia.

The Building Control Wing was regularly conducting operations against illegal and unauthorized commercial cum residential buildings including plazas, shops, schools and other illegal land use within the controlled area of RDA.

LU&BC Wing's staff including Director MP&TE, Deputy Director Building Control, Building Inspectors and others with the help of Police carried out the operation.

The owners of aforesaid properties constructed illegal commercial buildings without approval/No Objection Certificates (NOCs), in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2020.

The spokesman said that DG RDA had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any discrimination.

He advised the citizens to remove encroachments on their own to avoid any loss as strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators and no one would be spared.

He further said, the citizens should not invest in any illegal and unauthorized commercial buildings which were constructed without approval and violating the rules.

The citizens should check status of commercial or residential projects before any investment as the civic agency would not be responsible for their financial losses, he added.

