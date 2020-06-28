RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza on Sunday said that the One Window Operation Center of RDA was being computerized to facilitate the citizens.

He said the programme was launched recently and the center would start receiving online applications from the citizens after three months. The step would not only facilitate the local residents but also overseas Pakistanis.

The Chairman also appreciated the step taken by RDA to receive online applications for approval of maps and transfer of properties.

The Complaint Cell/One Window Operation in RDA was established to provide expeditious relief to the general public.

Direct access of the general public to RDA functionaries was banned and all the petitions/applications were received through One Window.

The Directors concerned however, were daily available to general public for personal hearing, in case of emergent needs.

Any unresolved issues reported to the complaint cell at One Window counter were brought to the notice of theDirector Admin & Finance, RDA.

All such complaints were formally sent to the Director concerned for personal intervention and redressal. The complaints were also followed up personally by the complaint/counter officials for accelerated disposal.