RDA's One Window Operation Center Providing All Services Under On Roof: Chairman RDA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2022 | 03:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza on Sunday said that modern one window operation center was providing all services of RDA under one roof.

He said that ease of doing business was promoted by RDA and people were getting the information about their applications from this centre which was set up at RDA with online facility for the citizens.

Separate counters of the five RDA directorates at the centre are bound to finalise the matter by deciding on the applications of the citizens within the stipulated time period, he said.

He said the centre was aimed at facilitating people so that they didn't have to go around every office for their work but only submit their applications here and get a copy of the decision on their application from the same office.

He said 30 days had been fixed for the approval of map and construction completion certificates, 45 days for the NOC of change in land use and 60 to 75 days had been fixed for the permits of the residential societies.

RDA is trying to make this online facility process better so that the people don't have to visit office and inconvenience is avoided, he added.

The Chairman said Rawalpindi Ring Road Project would change fate of the city.

He said that the long awaited project was important for Rawalpindi as it would help ease the heavy traffic load on city roads. Rawalpindi is the main city connecting the northern areas of the country's main road network, he added.

The Chairman informed that the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) had started the construction work on Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

Tariq Murtaza said that the construction work of 38.3 km long main carriageway from Baanth (N-5) to Thallian (M-2) under Rwp Ring Road project would be completed in two years under the supervision of RDA.

He said RDA had awarded the contract of Rwp Ring Road worth Rs 22.8 billion to the FWO and requested the authorities concerned to complete the project within shortest possible time frame.

He said the basic aim of the project was to ease traffic congestion on the roads of the twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The design speed would be 120 km/h. The Ring Road would comprise six lanes and five interchanges at National Highway (N-5) at Baanth and cross through Chakbeli Road, Adiala Road, Chakri Road and terminate at the motorway (M-2) at Thallian Interchange.

The Rwp Ring Road would cater the traffic issues by providing an alternative bypass by connecting N-5 with M-2, he added.

He informed that the authority had performed its assigned functions in such a better way during last three years and the authority had not only become self-sustainable but also had gained the confidence of the business community as well as general public.

The Chairman said, four mega projects were conceived and being executed in Rawalpindi including Rawalpindi Ring Road, Kachehri Chowk costing Rs 4.8 bln, Defence Chowk costing Rs 4 bln and Nullah Lai Expressway.

RDA had initiated the Nullah Lai Expressway project for mitigating floods, improving environment and enhancing capacity of Lai Nullah.

All Estate Management records had also been digitized, creating great facility for the businessmen, he added.

The Chairman further informed that kitchen gardening concept was also initiated to encourage the citizens to grow organic vegetables at homes and 500 households were provided vegetable racks.

A Miyawaki urban forest was grown near Moti Mahal Murree Road and 8500 plants of 40 different species were planted to provide healthy environment to the citizens, he said adding, RDA Street library was set up near Miyawaki urban forest to promote reading habit.

A 'Panahgah' was also established in RDA Parking Plaza to provide shelter for homeless. Wall of Kindness was set up to provide food & clothing to the poor segments of society. Urban re-generation Pilot Project was initiated by RDA to uplift the old infrastructure on Asghar Mall Scheme Rawalpindi Jamia Masjid Al-Hannan Road, he added.

He informed that a Pak-Turk 'friendship square' was built to enhance beauty of the city.

