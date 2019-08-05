The directorate, Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directive of Chairman RDA Muhammad Arif Abbasi on Sunday conducted operation against illegal housing schemes at Chakri and Dhamial roads and demolished a site office, sealed four site offices while the sign boards were removed and development of work of the housing schemes were also demolished

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ):The directorate, Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directive of Chairman RDA Muhammad Arif Abbasi on Sunday conducted operation against illegal housing schemes at Chakri and Dhamial roads and demolished a site office, sealed four site offices while the sign boards were removed and development of work of the housing schemes were also demolished.

According to RDA spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan, the site offices of Al-Haram City Phase-II, Danyal Block, Khan Village on Chakri Road Rawalpindi and Bank Colony Phase-II, Green View and Al-Madina Town on Dhamyal Road Rawalpindi were sealed.

The MP&TE team also removed sign boards and demolished development work and lighting poles of all the aforesaid illegal housing schemes besides Al-Jannat Garden and Chinar Valley.

According to Director, MP&TE, RDA, the RDA under Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010 was issuing notices to the owners of the illegal housing schemes.

MP&TE Directorate RDA's officers including Deputy Director Planning, Superintendent Scheme, Scheme Inspector and others with the help of the police carried out the operation against eight illegal housing schemes.

The owners of these properties were running illegal housing schemes site offices in violation of the rules.

RDA under its grand operation against illegal housing societies had also sealed nine offices, six shops and demolished two fences of illegal housing schemes.

The grand operation against illegal housing societies was launched in July.

He informed that the RDA team with the help of Rawalpindi District Police conducted operation in different areas and sealed offices including of Margalla Hills Taxila, Faisal Town Taxila and Wah Enclave Residencia schemes.

He said, a head office of Margalla Hills Encalve Private Limited at Mouza Mohra Shah Wali at GT road near Taxila was demolished while the site offices of illegal housing schemes including Faisal Town, Iqbal Town at Anwaar Chowk Wah Cantt and a booking office of Wah Enclave Residencia, Atomic Energy Employees Housing Society, Rawal Garden Rawat, G.T. Road, Taqwa Town and Al-Buraq Enclave on Chakbeli Road were sealed. Development work of illegal housing scheme, Taxila was stopped.

He said, the RDA, Directorate, Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) was directed to take strict action against illegal housing schemes.

The operation would continue till last week of August, he added.

He said, all out efforts would be made to make the operation a success and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators without any discrimination.

He said, under the operation, the gates, illegal offices and other construction would be demolished. Cases would also be registered against the owners of the illegal housing societies, he added.

He informed that the status of the housing schemes was updated and all legal and illegal schemes were uploaded on RDA's website. Now, the authority was also uploading the approved layout plans of the housing schemes on the authority's website so that the citizens even from abroad could check location of the plots, he added.