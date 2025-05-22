Open Menu

RDMC Holds Inaugural Community Feedback Forum

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2025 | 05:50 PM

RDMC holds inaugural community feedback forum

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Reko Diq Mining Company (RDMC) convened the first meeting of its Community Feedback Forum, an initiative aimed at creating a formal platform for local community members and individuals across Balochistan to voice concerns related to RDMC’s employment practices and local procurement procedures.

Five community members submitted details of their concerns in advance, allowing RDMC to conduct thorough reviews and investigations of each case prior to the meeting, said a news release.

During the forum, each participant was given individual time to present their case, ask questions, and engage in open and transparent discussions with RDMC representatives.

The session was attended by key RDMC personnel, including the HR Site Lead, HR Manager, Community Relations (CR) Manager, and Community Engagement (CE) Lead.

Observers included members from the Par-e-Koh and Fan Sediments Community Development Committees. Ashley price, RDMC’s Head of Sustainability, was also present.

This forum represents just one of the platforms RDMC uses to enable open communication, transparency, and meaningful community engagement.

CDC representatives and participants welcomed the opportunity to discuss the concerns of community members and to better understand RDMC’s policies and processes, acknowledging it as a demonstration of the company’s commitment to responsible operations, local employment, and constructive dialogue with the communities in which it operates.

