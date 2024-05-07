RDMC, Hunar Foundation Vocational Training Center Inaugurated In Nokkundi
Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2024 | 10:12 PM
Reko Diq Mining Company (RDMC) on Tuesday hosted an event inaugurating the Hunar Foundation technical training center in Nokkundi town
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Reko Diq Mining Company (RDMC) on Tuesday hosted an event inaugurating the Hunar Foundation technical training center in Nokkundi town .
RDMC works in Pakistan as a subsidiary of the global mining company Barrick. This capacity building project which RDMC has undertaken in partnership with The Hunar Foundation (THF) will provide skill-based training to create employment and enterprise opportunities for unemployed youth in the area.
Earlier in January 2024 an MoU was signed as a first step in setting up this facility following which a comprehensive admission campaign was launched by THF.
Mobilizers were hired to engage local youth to apply for the initial courses offered and a total of 125 male and more than 80 females applied for entrance. The first group of students underwent the entrance test which included state of the art ‘dover testing’ , a groundbreaking step as such aptitude testing is fairly new in the province.
Subsequently 60 young men and 80 women were enrolled as the first batch of trainees at the center. Initial courses offered are in disciplines such as carpentry, masonry, computer skills along with imparting soft skills and organizing sports activities. Courses offered are certified courses with students being divided into groups of 30 students for better learning and focused training.
This initiative by RDMC was supported by the Nokkundi Community Development Committee (CDC) which has diverse representation from the local community.
This project also falls in line with the Barrick philosophy of sustainability and serves a long-term vision of making mining operations catalysts in social development, especially in areas where mining operations are located.
THF is looking to add more courses starting from next month. These would include stitching and tailoring courses for which mobilisers are currently profiling potential trainees from local communities residing in Nokkundi, Humai, Mashkicha, Nokcha and Doorbuncha.
Female instructors would conduct training on these modules which would involve distribution of stitching machines in the communities. In July of this year THF management plans to expand its curriculum further by adding in training courses in plumbing and electrical skills and computer operating, and in the 6 months following that courses on welding HVCAR and auto mechanics would be introduced.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by local notables, senior management of RDMC and THF along with members of the Nokkundi CDC. Speaking on the occasion Ali Ehsan Rind, country manager for RDMC, stated that, “This promising partnership between RDMC and THF would facilitate income generation and enterprise amongst local youth in a sustainable manner and would strengthen the harmonious partnership between the business and the communities in and around the project area”.
APP/ask.
Recent Stories
President for dialogue with all political forces in Balochistan
Supreme Court adjourns IHC judges letter case
Man critically injured as vehicle catches fire amid CNG filling
Provincial health ministers chair meeting of Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority
Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel assumes charge as Governor Balochistan
PITHM organizes counselling session
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal leaves f ..
Defence Minister vows to punish perpetrators of May 9 incident
AJK High Court orders Govt to legislate on electricity taxes
Seminar on "The Role of Youth in Nation Building: In the Light of Iqbal's Though ..
Stock markets mostly rise on lower rates optimism
World Asthma Day observed with awareness events, free health services
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President for dialogue with all political forces in Balochistan2 minutes ago
-
Supreme Court adjourns IHC judges letter case2 minutes ago
-
Man critically injured as vehicle catches fire amid CNG filling2 minutes ago
-
Provincial health ministers chair meeting of Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority3 minutes ago
-
Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel assumes charge as Governor Balochistan2 minutes ago
-
PITHM organizes counselling session2 minutes ago
-
Defence Minister vows to punish perpetrators of May 9 incident2 minutes ago
-
AJK High Court orders Govt to legislate on electricity taxes2 minutes ago
-
Seminar on "The Role of Youth in Nation Building: In the Light of Iqbal's Thought" held9 minutes ago
-
World Asthma Day observed with awareness events, free health services9 minutes ago
-
LMC Mayor forms 10 committees to resolve public matters9 minutes ago
-
District South introduces digital system for issuance of domicile26 minutes ago