RDMC, Hunar Foundation Vocational Training Center inaugurated in Nokkundi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Reko Diq Mining Company (RDMC) on Tuesday hosted an event inaugurating the Hunar Foundation technical training center in Nokkundi town .

RDMC works in Pakistan as a subsidiary of the global mining company Barrick. This capacity building project which RDMC has undertaken in partnership with The Hunar Foundation (THF) will provide skill-based training to create employment and enterprise opportunities for unemployed youth in the area.

Earlier in January 2024 an MoU was signed as a first step in setting up this facility following which a comprehensive admission campaign was launched by THF.

Mobilizers were hired to engage local youth to apply for the initial courses offered and a total of 125 male and more than 80 females applied for entrance. The first group of students underwent the entrance test which included state of the art ‘dover testing’ , a groundbreaking step as such aptitude testing is fairly new in the province.

Subsequently 60 young men and 80 women were enrolled as the first batch of trainees at the center. Initial courses offered are in disciplines such as carpentry, masonry, computer skills along with imparting soft skills and organizing sports activities. Courses offered are certified courses with students being divided into groups of 30 students for better learning and focused training.

This initiative by RDMC was supported by the Nokkundi Community Development Committee (CDC) which has diverse representation from the local community.

This project also falls in line with the Barrick philosophy of sustainability and serves a long-term vision of making mining operations catalysts in social development, especially in areas where mining operations are located.

THF is looking to add more courses starting from next month. These would include stitching and tailoring courses for which mobilisers are currently profiling potential trainees from local communities residing in Nokkundi, Humai, Mashkicha, Nokcha and Doorbuncha.

Female instructors would conduct training on these modules which would involve distribution of stitching machines in the communities. In July of this year THF management plans to expand its curriculum further by adding in training courses in plumbing and electrical skills and computer operating, and in the 6 months following that courses on welding HVCAR and auto mechanics would be introduced.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by local notables, senior management of RDMC and THF along with members of the Nokkundi CDC. Speaking on the occasion Ali Ehsan Rind, country manager for RDMC, stated that, “This promising partnership between RDMC and THF would facilitate income generation and enterprise amongst local youth in a sustainable manner and would strengthen the harmonious partnership between the business and the communities in and around the project area”.

