RDMC inaugurates school in Chaghi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Country Manager of Reko Diq Mining Company (RDMC) on Thursday inaugurated Mashki Chah Primary school in Chagai, said a statement issued by RDMC.

This education project at Mashki Chah was financed by RDMC at the recommendation of the project's Par-e-Koh Community Development Committee (CDC).

The Par-e-Koh CDC comprises stakeholders from nearby villages such as Humai, Mashki Chah, Nok Chah and Durban Chah.

By constituting and formalizing CDCs in its area of operations, the RDMC team has initiated the institutionalization of consensus-building among diverse stakeholders in local communities.

The newly inaugurated primary school with an enrollment of 32 children, of which 14 are girls, will serve the entire population of Mashki Chah, a small village in Tehsil Nokkundi. Earlier this year the primary school at Humai, also part of the RDMC social development portfolio, started functioning with an enrollment of 69 students.

The Mashki Chah school was constructed by RDMC and will be run by a third party with oversight from the RDMC management.

RDMC operates in Pakistan as a subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation and shares Barrick's commitment to sustainable development.

RDMC country manager, Ali Ehsan Rind said "Being the second primary school inaugurated by the company in district Chagai, this is another example of how the new Reko Diq agreement ensures that benefits from the project start accruing to the people of Chagai well in advance of commercial operations starting. We are all proud to play our role as part of the Par-e-Koh CDC and invest in projects that can deliver benefit to our local communities."Reko Diq will be a multi-generational mine with a life of at least 40 years. During peak construction the project is expected to employ 7,500 people and once in production it will create 4,000 long-term jobs. Barrick's policy of prioritizing local employment and suppliers will have a positive impact on the local economy. The company plans to finish the Reko Diq feasibility study update by the end of 2024, with 2028 targeted for first production from the giant copper-gold mine in the country's Balochistan province.