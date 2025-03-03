RDMC Launches Scholarship Program For School Childrens
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 04:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) In a significant step towards educational empowerment, Reko Diq Mining Company (RDMC), under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program has launched the RDMC Scholarship Program to support talented and deserving students from seven RDMC funded Primary schools in District Chagai.
According to press release issued here on Monday, this initiative, in collaboration with Progressive Education Network (PEN), aims to provide students from underprivileged backgrounds with access to quality education, paving the way for their brighter future.
The scholarship program specifically targets students in Grades 6, 7, and 8, ensuring that those with exceptional academic merit and financial need receive the opportunity to continue their education.
A rigorous selection process was conducted resulting in the final selection of 15 students, 3 from Durbun Chah, 5 from Humai (2 girls and 3 boys), 4 from Tung Kachau, 2 from Mashki Chah, and 1 from Nok Chah School.
To provide these students with the best possible academic opportunities, PEN conducted an extensive survey of schools in Quetta and nearby cities.
Following a careful evaluation process, Iqra Residential School at Masoom Educational Complex was selected as the most suitable institution.
This prestigious boarding school is renowned for its highly qualified faculty, well-structured curriculum, and state-of-the-art facilities, offering a comprehensive and nurturing learning environment that ensures both academic and personal growth.
RDMC Community Investment Lead, Essa Tahir, said, “For decades, many schools in this region remained closed, depriving children of their fundamental right to education. Over the past year, RDMC has worked tirelessly to revive seven of these schools and create new educational opportunities for the students of Chagai. ”
This scholarship program is a crucial step in ensuring that talented students receive the support they need to continue their academic journey, he added
Based on recommendations of the Community Development Committees, RDMC plans to expand this initiative, ensuring that more deserving students in Chagai can have access to quality education, he added.
The RDMC Scholarship Program highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to helping to bridge the educational gap and empowering local communities, with education being a core pillar of our community development initiatives.
By providing access to quality education, this program serves as a beacon of hope for these outstanding students, equipping them with the knowledge, confidence, and skills required to create a successful future.
