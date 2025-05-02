RDMC partners with Indus Hospital to establish Mother & Child Health Unit in Humai, Chagai

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Balochistan, Reko Diq Mining Company (RDMC), in collaboration with the Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN), has inaugurated a fully equipped Mother, Newborn & Child Health (MNCH) Unit at the Community Health Center in Humai village, Chagai District.

This initiative reflects RDMC’s ongoing commitment to providing high-quality healthcare to underserved communities in and around the Reko Diq project area.

The MNCH Unit introduces 24/7 midwife-led delivery services under IHHN’s community midwife model.

It also features on-site female medical officers for obstetric emergencies, a safe delivery suite, neonatal stabilization bay, postpartum care, family planning, and immunization services.

Additionally, the program includes community education initiatives aimed at promoting maternal health and well-being.

Speaking at the inauguration, RDMC General Manager Mr. Ryan Mitchell stated, at RDMC, responsible mining goes hand in hand with community development.

Our investment in healthcare is designed to improve access and quality of life for local families.

He said that nothing is more important than ensuring mothers and children are safe and healthy, we hope this MNCH unit will improve maternal and child health outcomes in the Humai area.

The Community Health Center in Humai already offers a comprehensive range of services, including outpatient consultations, chronic disease management, emergency stabilization, a 24-hour ambulance referral system, a pharmacy stocked with essential medicines, immunization services, and diagnostic testing.

The addition of the MNCH Unit enhances this integrated healthcare model, making the Humai center a leading example of community-based Primary care in the region.

Since its inception, the health center has conducted over 5,200 primary care consultations, reached more than 13,000 individuals through preventive health education, administered hundreds of vaccinations, and completed over 390 rapid diagnostic tests.

A skilled healthcare team—including general physicians, nurses, pharmacists, lab technicians, vaccinators, and community health workers—has been instrumental in delivering these services.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by RDMC’s Head of Sustainability Mr. Ashley price, Community Investment Lead Mr. Muhammad Essa Tahir, Community Investment Specialist Mr. Hafeez Ullah, and Community Engagement Lead Mr. Gul Baloch. Representing IHHN was Operations Manager Shir Jan Baloch.

The event was also attended by other RDMC officials and respected local community leaders.