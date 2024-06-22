Open Menu

RDMC Sets Up RO Plant In Nok Chah Village Of Chaghi District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2024 | 05:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) The Reko Diq Mining Company (RDMC) continues to invest in Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants to facilitate the provision of and access to potable water for local communities.

An RO plant set up in the Nok Chah village in the Chaghi district was inaugurated in the presence of local community members and representatives from RDMC. This was the third RO plant that RDMC has made functional and established in the district, the first two being at villages Humai and Mashki Chah, said a news release.

All RDMC-installed RO plants run on solar power, making them sustainable amidst the power distribution network challenges prevalent in the area. The plant established at Nok Chah uses state-of-the-art technology and produces 5000 gallons of safe, clean water suitable for drinking.

Before installation of the Nok Chah plant, the Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) levels in the local water wells were higher than 5200 rendering the water unsafe for consumption. With the RO plants in operation, TDS levels have been reduced to a safe range of 200 to 230, ensuring that the water meets health standards for human consumption.

Local community members from Nok Chah village and surrounding hamlets faced a daily challenge in sourcing potable water and were compelled to use water with unsafe TDS levels which exposed them to various health risks.

This intervention by RDMC has addressed their needs by leveraging advanced technology and renewable energy, enabling a better quality of life.

For RDMC, social investment projects prioritize water security and human development starting from establishing Primary schools and building Vocational Training Skills amongst the willing members of the local workforce through the Hunar Foundation and ensuring availability of quality healthcare through a partnership with Indus Hospital and Healthcare Network.

This multi-pronged approach, which uses local Community Development Committees (CDC) comprising local representatives from diverse groups, is designed to create inclusivity and sustainable development and ensure the Reko Diq mining project adds value to the lives of the local community stakeholders.

At the inauguration ceremony of the Nok Chah RO plant, local community members including members of the Par-e-Koh CDC, who had initiated this project, were appreciative of RDMC management and teams for prioritizing need-based projects.

More Stories From Pakistan