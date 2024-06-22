RDMC Sets Up RO Plant In Nok Chah Village Of Chaghi District
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2024 | 05:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) The Reko Diq Mining Company (RDMC) continues to invest in Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants to facilitate the provision of and access to potable water for local communities.
An RO plant set up in the Nok Chah village in the Chaghi district was inaugurated in the presence of local community members and representatives from RDMC. This was the third RO plant that RDMC has made functional and established in the district, the first two being at villages Humai and Mashki Chah, said a news release.
All RDMC-installed RO plants run on solar power, making them sustainable amidst the power distribution network challenges prevalent in the area. The plant established at Nok Chah uses state-of-the-art technology and produces 5000 gallons of safe, clean water suitable for drinking.
Before installation of the Nok Chah plant, the Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) levels in the local water wells were higher than 5200 rendering the water unsafe for consumption. With the RO plants in operation, TDS levels have been reduced to a safe range of 200 to 230, ensuring that the water meets health standards for human consumption.
Local community members from Nok Chah village and surrounding hamlets faced a daily challenge in sourcing potable water and were compelled to use water with unsafe TDS levels which exposed them to various health risks.
This intervention by RDMC has addressed their needs by leveraging advanced technology and renewable energy, enabling a better quality of life.
For RDMC, social investment projects prioritize water security and human development starting from establishing Primary schools and building Vocational Training Skills amongst the willing members of the local workforce through the Hunar Foundation and ensuring availability of quality healthcare through a partnership with Indus Hospital and Healthcare Network.
This multi-pronged approach, which uses local Community Development Committees (CDC) comprising local representatives from diverse groups, is designed to create inclusivity and sustainable development and ensure the Reko Diq mining project adds value to the lives of the local community stakeholders.
At the inauguration ceremony of the Nok Chah RO plant, local community members including members of the Par-e-Koh CDC, who had initiated this project, were appreciative of RDMC management and teams for prioritizing need-based projects.
Recent Stories
PTI demands resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja
IMF praises Pakistan's economic measures in budget for FY2024-25
Interior Minister directs for strict security plan for foreigners
Elon Musk publicly criticizes Malinda French Gates for supporting President Bide ..
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function photos storm social media
Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct allegations
ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024
Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies
EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan
71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI demands resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja3 minutes ago
-
5 dead, 1,353 injured in Punjab road accidents5 minutes ago
-
Balochistan accommodated all sectors, initiates flagship projects in budget 2024-25: Nosherwani25 minutes ago
-
Geneva seminar shows concern over plight of Kashmiri women, children afflicted by colonialism in Ind ..25 minutes ago
-
1206 patients treated in THQ Hospital Hazro during eid holidays25 minutes ago
-
Suspected killer arrested, 18 others detained in massive search operation35 minutes ago
-
ECO countries' including Pak's carpet design displayed at Tehran carpets exhibition45 minutes ago
-
Bilawal condemns attack on security forces45 minutes ago
-
KP govt neglecting rights of Province: Muqam55 minutes ago
-
PM attends funeral of sepoy Haroon William1 hour ago
-
Police arrested motorcycle thef1 hour ago
-
Deputy PM chairs second meeting on medical education1 hour ago