RDMC Submits Completed Environmental and Social Impact Assessment

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Consistent with its commitment to responsible and sustainable mining practices, Reko Diq Mining Company (RDMC) is decided to announce the completion of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the Reko Diq

project.

The comprehensive document has been submitted to the relevant government authorities for review and approval. The ESIA is a vital step in ensuring that RDMC operations meet the highest global environmental and social standards. Comprehensive social and environmental studies were conducted over a period of 2.5 years by a team of independent experts, in consultation with local communities, environmental groups, and government stakeholders.

The studies assessed the potential environmental and social impacts of the project, including air quality, water, biodiversity, and the well-being of local populations, said a news release. The mitigation hierarchy was implemented as part of the project design, alongside mitigation measures to be implemented

as ongoing management plans.

"We are fully committed to the sustainable development of our project, and the completion of

this ESIA represents a major milestone in ensuring that our operations will be environmentally responsible and beneficial to the communities where we work," said Ashley Price, ESIA Manager for RDMC.

"The insights gained from these studies will guide us in managing risks and implementing solutions that enhance the positive impacts of the project, while minimizing potential negative outcomes."

This ESIA has been prepared to meet the regulatory requirements of the Balochistan Environmental Protection Act, 2012 and Sindh Environmental Protection Act, 2014 and has also been undertaken in compliance with the International Finance Corporation’s (IFC) Performance Standards (PS) on Environmental and Social Sustainability (2012), the World Bank Group (WBG) Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) Guidelines, the Equator Principles (EPs) as well as the Global Industry Standard for Tailings Management (GISTM).

Throughout the process, RDMC has undertaken continuous engagement with local communities and other key stakeholders to ensure that their concerns are considered as part of the impact assessment process.

The ESIA is currently progressing through reviews by the regulators in Balochistan and Sindh, as well as by an internationally recognized independent company.

In accordance with its operator Barrick’s policy, RDMC remains committed to responsible resource development and aims to create value for local communities through job creation, infrastructure development, and environmental stewardship.