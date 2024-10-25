- Home
- Pakistan
- RDMC supports re-opening of two primary schools after 13-years closure in remote villages of Distric ..
RDMC Supports Re-opening Of Two Primary Schools After 13-years Closure In Remote Villages Of District Chagai
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2024 | 04:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) After thirteen years, two Primary schools in the remote villages of Bedok and Sarzay of district Chagai have reopened, with the support and efforts of the Reko Diq Mining Company (RDMC), a joint venture between Barrick and the governments of Balochistan and Pakistan.
This initiative is part of RDMC’s commitment to community development while developing a world-class,copper-gold mine in the Reko Diq area, a press release issued on Friday said.
RDMC’s community investment portfolio is guided by the Community Development Committees (CDC), which have local stakeholders and community leaders as key members.
The CDC of the Fan Sediment area of the Reko Diq project, in which these two villages are located, proposed the reopening of the primary schools so that the local communities’ children can have access to quality education.
RDMC responded by hiring teachers to make the schools functional and provided free uniforms, books and stationery to the students. As the original school buildings are in dilapidated condition due to years of disuse, the process to rebuild the infrastructure of the schools will be initiated soon by RDMC. For now, classes are being held in alternative spaces offered by local communities eager for their children to begin learning.
Giving details of RDMC’s educational initiatives, Community Investment Team Lead, Mohammad Essa Tahir said, “Education is one of the five pillars of sustainable development on which the company’s community investment program is based, which includes access to health, water and environment, food security and local economic development.
Currently, we support seven primary schools in our project area, serving 368 children, and we aim to expand our educational initiatives throughout the Chagai district to provide more opportunities for learning and skill development.”
In addition to educational initiatives, RDMC has partnered with Hunar Foundation to establish a training center in Nokkundi, to enhance local employability through various skill development programs.
So far, 286 students, both men and women, have enrolled in courses including IT, pipefitting, office assistance, electrical work, carpentry, and masonry.
For local women, a new stitching course has also been launched, emphasizing high-quality garment production.
RDMC aims for these women to eventually produce workwear for use at the Reko Diq mine site.
RDMC is committed to develop long-term relationships and a development strategy with our local communities based on trust, respect, transparency and partnership. Reko Diq will be a multigenerational mine with a life of at least 40 years.
All of RDMC’s community development initiatives are designed to deliver sustainable benefits to the local communities.
During peak construction the project is expected to engage 7,500 people and once in production it will create 4,000 long-term jobs.
APP/ask
Recent Stories
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow
Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test
Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce
Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!
Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England
PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024
Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics
UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister
UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President condoles martyrdom of 10 FC personnel in DI Khan terror attack4 minutes ago
-
128 new dengue cases reported across Punjab4 minutes ago
-
Ceremony marks World Polio Day14 minutes ago
-
Man shoots at, injures sister-in-law24 minutes ago
-
Book stall inaugurated at Timergara College33 minutes ago
-
Medical stores inspected in Sukkur33 minutes ago
-
DC reviews monthly performances of departments33 minutes ago
-
AJK's special children celebrate 77th AJK govt's Foundation Anniversary33 minutes ago
-
Gilgit Police Chief vows to make district crime-free33 minutes ago
-
Dengue cases spike: over 6500 cases report in twin cities33 minutes ago
-
Three killed, two injured as truck hits two bikes34 minutes ago
-
740 liters of unusable canola oil seized43 minutes ago