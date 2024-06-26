Open Menu

RDMC’s New Community Health, MCH Center Starts Serving In Nokkundi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2024 | 09:38 PM

Nokkundi, Chagai District, Balochistan, 25 June 2024

Reko Diq Mining Company (RDMC) welcomed a new era in healthcare with the inauguration of the Community Health and MCH (Mother & Child Health) Center at Nokkundi area of District Chagai, with the Indus Health and Hospitals Network (IHHN).

According to press release, this state-of-the-art facility is set to transform healthcare delivery for the residents of Nokkundi and its surrounding areas.

The facility includes three consultation clinics, four wards with a total of 13 beds, a general triage area, an OPD, a 24/7 emergency room, a gynecology section, a pharmacy, a laboratory, a patients’ waiting area, an ultrasound and X-ray room, a community health worker room and a meeting room.

With a core focus on maternal and child health, the health center will provide maternal, neonatal, and child health (MNCH) services, including antenatal care, postnatal care, lactational management, diagnosis and treatment of gynecological diseases, and child and adolescent health services. Local communities can now access immunization, laboratory and pharmacy services, all free of cost, said in press release,

The center will provide round-the-clock care and support, ensuring the wellbeing of families in the community. The facility will have 24/7 emergency services with availability of male and female doctors as well as skilled paramedic staff. An outpatient department (OPD) will serve those with gene.

