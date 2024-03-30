Re-construction of Ghuchar Koh alternate route to Kalash valley demanded

Reconstruction of Ghochar Koh road is dire need of the era to promote tourism in Kalash valleys besides giving access to the people who are facing hardship while reaching their homes due to closure of main road for the construction purpose

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Reconstruction of Ghochar Koh road is dire need of the era to promote tourism in Kalash valleys besides giving access to the people who are facing hardship while reaching their homes due to closure of main road for the construction purpose.

It is worth mentioning here that since Kalash Valley and Shikhananda are the rich forest areas, the Forest Department had built Ghochar Koh road in 1963 to bring Deodar timber from Kalash valley to Chitral. Ghochar Koh road road passes through Kush Kan Tek village at the foot of the mountain.

There are dense forests, open fields and very beautiful tourist spots on this route. During the its construction on the river bank to the Kalash Valley, the upper road was closed for traffic, except motorcyclists and some tourists who still travel without any conveyance foot because it is the best trekking way.

Now, due to the expansion and construction work on the Kalash road and blasting in the mountains, the road is often closed for several hours leading to difficulties faced by the travellers and tourists due to traffic jam.

Major (Retd) Shahzada Sirajul Malik, a well-known social worker and tour operator of Chitral and a local person Abdul Akbar told that the routes of Ghochar Koh are very attractive both for domestic and foreign tourists.

They said that they will prefer to use roads with scenic views rather than travelling through the main road because these roads have wide fields and tourist spots on its both sides and after the completion of Ghochar mountain route, the tourists will never opt for other routes.

Going straight on the same road, one can find a population of over two hundred people living in Kush Kan Tek village facing travelling difficulties, they told.

Abdul Akbar and other local people also demand for restoration traffic to facilitate transportation of their essential good of their daily use.

According to local experts, the traffic can be restored within a week with a nominal fund on the road of Ghochar Koh, that will not only provide an alternative way for tourists, but also facilitate 230 local population.

They said that with the reconstruction of the road could also be restored the irrigation stream that was brought from Sheikhananda to Ghochar village during the era of President Ayub Khan, which will also be able to irrigate thousands of acres of barren land.

This alternate road of Ghochar Koh starts from Ayun and descends in the village of Sultanabad in Bomburit Valley and joins the main road. By reconstructing Ghochar Koh road, tourism will also be boosted and by promoting tourism, poverty and unemployment can also be eradicated from this backward area as well, they said.