Re-construction Of Ghuchar Koh Alternate Route To Kalash Valley Demanded
Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2024 | 07:42 PM
Reconstruction of Ghochar Koh road is dire need of the era to promote tourism in Kalash valleys besides giving access to the people who are facing hardship while reaching their homes due to closure of main road for the construction purpose
CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Reconstruction of Ghochar Koh road is dire need of the era to promote tourism in Kalash valleys besides giving access to the people who are facing hardship while reaching their homes due to closure of main road for the construction purpose.
It is worth mentioning here that since Kalash Valley and Shikhananda are the rich forest areas, the Forest Department had built Ghochar Koh road in 1963 to bring Deodar timber from Kalash valley to Chitral. Ghochar Koh road road passes through Kush Kan Tek village at the foot of the mountain.
There are dense forests, open fields and very beautiful tourist spots on this route. During the its construction on the river bank to the Kalash Valley, the upper road was closed for traffic, except motorcyclists and some tourists who still travel without any conveyance foot because it is the best trekking way.
Now, due to the expansion and construction work on the Kalash road and blasting in the mountains, the road is often closed for several hours leading to difficulties faced by the travellers and tourists due to traffic jam.
Major (Retd) Shahzada Sirajul Malik, a well-known social worker and tour operator of Chitral and a local person Abdul Akbar told that the routes of Ghochar Koh are very attractive both for domestic and foreign tourists.
They said that they will prefer to use roads with scenic views rather than travelling through the main road because these roads have wide fields and tourist spots on its both sides and after the completion of Ghochar mountain route, the tourists will never opt for other routes.
Going straight on the same road, one can find a population of over two hundred people living in Kush Kan Tek village facing travelling difficulties, they told.
Abdul Akbar and other local people also demand for restoration traffic to facilitate transportation of their essential good of their daily use.
According to local experts, the traffic can be restored within a week with a nominal fund on the road of Ghochar Koh, that will not only provide an alternative way for tourists, but also facilitate 230 local population.
They said that with the reconstruction of the road could also be restored the irrigation stream that was brought from Sheikhananda to Ghochar village during the era of President Ayub Khan, which will also be able to irrigate thousands of acres of barren land.
This alternate road of Ghochar Koh starts from Ayun and descends in the village of Sultanabad in Bomburit Valley and joins the main road. By reconstructing Ghochar Koh road, tourism will also be boosted and by promoting tourism, poverty and unemployment can also be eradicated from this backward area as well, they said.
Recent Stories
Martyrdom of Hazrat Ali to be observed on Monday
DPO Tank visits martyred cop’s house
RTA slaps fines, recovers amount charged in excess fares by transporters
Incentives for taxpayers to help promote tax culture: FCCI chief
Mahfil Shabeena to start at Faisal Masjid from Sunday
FCCI condemns suicide attack on Chinese engineers’ bus
18 Senators elected unopposed in upcoming Senate elections
Former CJP Jillani to head inquiry commission to probe IHC judges’ letter
FBR’s Rs2544bn revenue needs judiciary’s attention: Khawaja Asif
Punjab CM Maryam approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card
Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaullah Tarar
Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pakistan T20 captaincy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Martyrdom of Hazrat Ali to be observed on Monday2 minutes ago
-
DPO Tank visits martyred cop’s house2 minutes ago
-
RTA slaps fines, recovers amount charged in excess fares by transporters2 minutes ago
-
Mahfil Shabeena to start at Faisal Masjid from Sunday2 minutes ago
-
FCCI condemns suicide attack on Chinese engineers’ bus2 minutes ago
-
18 Senators elected unopposed in upcoming Senate elections2 minutes ago
-
Rescuers urged to maintain high standards22 minutes ago
-
District administration imposes Rs135,000 fine on 18 traders22 minutes ago
-
CM orders grand operation against electricity theft, smuggling, hoarding22 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt focusing on solving problems of people: Azma Bukhari22 minutes ago
-
CM, Japan ambassador discuss progress of Rs8.5bn JICA projects31 minutes ago
-
Search and combating operations continue in Lahore32 minutes ago