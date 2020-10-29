UrduPoint.com
Re-construction Of Karachi-Hyderabad M-9 As Per International Standard: Murad Saeed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 01:50 PM

Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Thursday said that re-construction of Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway M-9 is as per international standard and toll rates are as per concession agreement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Thursday said that re-construction of Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway M-9 is as per international standard and toll rates are as per concession agreement.

Replying questions in the Senate, the minister said that the section of road between Lahore to Rawalpindi is being maintained mainly through routine maintenance contracts, periodic maintenance contracts and special maintenance contracts etc, adding that routine maintenance contracts are awarded and executed on yearly basis through which road is kept pothole free.

Presently fifteen routine maintenance contracts are in progress between Lahore-Rawalpindi Section.

He said that periodic maintenance works are executed at severely distressed portions, adding that four periodic maintenance works are executed in last two years.

He said that National Highway Authority (NHA) intends to extend Lahore-Sialkot Motorway by building Sialkot-Kharian and Kharian�Rawalpindi Motorways on Build Operate Transfer (BOT) basis under PPP arrangements.

The minister said that the draft design and commercial feasibility study for Sialkot-Kharian Motorway has been completed whereas the procurement for hiring of consultant for undertaking the feasibility study of Kharian-Rawalpindi is in progress.

