UrduPoint.com

Re-demarcation Of PB-1 Constituency For Public Facilitation Demanded

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Re-demarcation of PB-1 constituency for public facilitation demanded

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :The representatives of different political parties in Balochistan have demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to re-demarcate the provincial assembly's BP-1 Musakhail-cum-Sherani constituency as scattered population and long distances were hampering voters to contribute in the national democratic process.

Tribal Chief and Political Leader Sardar Hanif Musakhail while drawing attention towards this public concern said the constituency comprised of two districts of Musakhail and Sherani having a total of 104,815 registered voters including 44,292 women ( 42.25% of the total).

The Tribal head flanked by Abdul Samad Roshan added that Musakhail was awarded the status of district in 1992 and it remained a separate constituency till the 2018 General Elections. The population of Musakhail district was 320,195 as per the 2017 population census and it covered an area of 10,038 square kilometers.

He said both the districts have become administratively part of Loralai and Zhob divisions, whereas due to scattered population and lack of direct road connectivity among the two districts many people were unable to cast their vote during polls.

Hanif urging the country's Election Commission requested to separate the constituency to reduce distance gap, connectivity issue and burden on the local masses for their smooth and maximum contribution in the national electoral process.

He underlined that the local people were now more aware as compared to the past and majority of them wanted to play their role for the country and strengthening of the democratic system.

He also called to ensure the right to vote for those who migrated from the area due to insurgency, loss of economic opportunities, and political uncertainty and got settled in Punjab and Sindh.

Tribal Chief of Musakhail also demanded to initiate voters' registration campaign as a large number of eligible population mainly comprising of youth particularly girls was unregistered.

/395

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Provincial Assembly Road Zhob Loralai Women 2017 2018 From

Recent Stories

Japan beat Australia to reach World Cup, Saudis al ..

Japan beat Australia to reach World Cup, Saudis also qualify

14 minutes ago
 2,30,000 mt wheat procurement target set for Khane ..

2,30,000 mt wheat procurement target set for Khanewal district

14 minutes ago
 Int'l conference on education concludes at SU

Int'l conference on education concludes at SU

14 minutes ago
 Foreign Investors Interested in Projects in Kurils ..

Foreign Investors Interested in Projects in Kurils - Russian Far East Developmen ..

14 minutes ago
 Usman Khawaja scores another century as Pakistan c ..

Usman Khawaja scores another century as Pakistan chase 351

26 minutes ago
 S.Korea Fires Missiles Toward Sea of Japan in Resp ..

S.Korea Fires Missiles Toward Sea of Japan in Response to North's Launch - Chief ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>