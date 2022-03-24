Re-demarcation of PB-1 constituency for public facilitation demanded

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :The representatives of different political parties in Balochistan have demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to re-demarcate the provincial assembly's BP-1 Musakhail-cum-Sherani constituency as scattered population and long distances were hampering voters to contribute in the national democratic process.

Tribal Chief and Political Leader Sardar Hanif Musakhail while drawing attention towards this public concern said the constituency comprised of two districts of Musakhail and Sherani having a total of 104,815 registered voters including 44,292 women ( 42.25% of the total).

The Tribal head flanked by Abdul Samad Roshan added that Musakhail was awarded the status of district in 1992 and it remained a separate constituency till the 2018 General Elections. The population of Musakhail district was 320,195 as per the 2017 population census and it covered an area of 10,038 square kilometers.

He said both the districts have become administratively part of Loralai and Zhob divisions, whereas due to scattered population and lack of direct road connectivity among the two districts many people were unable to cast their vote during polls.

Hanif urging the country's Election Commission requested to separate the constituency to reduce distance gap, connectivity issue and burden on the local masses for their smooth and maximum contribution in the national electoral process.

He underlined that the local people were now more aware as compared to the past and majority of them wanted to play their role for the country and strengthening of the democratic system.

He also called to ensure the right to vote for those who migrated from the area due to insurgency, loss of economic opportunities, and political uncertainty and got settled in Punjab and Sindh.

Tribal Chief of Musakhail also demanded to initiate voters' registration campaign as a large number of eligible population mainly comprising of youth particularly girls was unregistered.

