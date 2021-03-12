Re-election of Sadiq Sanjrani as Chairman Senate victory of truth: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Central Leader Senator Faisal Javed on Friday said that re-election of Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani as Chairman Senate is a victory of truth and defeat of the corrupt politicians.

Talking to media at Press Gallery at Parliament House flanked by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, he said "Pakistan has won, Prime Minister Imran Khan has won, public has won and corruption has been defeated".

He thanked people for their prayers on the occasion of Shab-e-Mehraj for the win of Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

He said opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was also rejected in the Senate chairman elections.

He said Pakistan has changed and Prime Minister Imran Khan would bring electoral reforms in the country. He said that e-voting system would be introduced for ensuring transparency in the electoral process.

Senator Faisal Javed said that opposition staged a drama of secret cameras to get attention on media.

He termed Sanjrani's re-election as Chairman Senate as a victory of whole Balochistan province and Pakistan. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was making efforts only for the interest of the country while opposition is busy in protecting the corruption and personal interest.