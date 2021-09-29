UrduPoint.com

Re-launching Ceremony Of LNG Plant Of Livestock Held

Wed 29th September 2021 | 09:03 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The re-launching ceremony of the Liquid Nitrogen Gas (LNG) plant of livestock held here on Wednesday at the Directorate General Extension, which stopped due to technical reasons.

Director General Livestock Dr.

Alam Zeb Mohmand while addressing the officers of the Livestock Department said we are working to bring new projects for improving output of the department and to provide assistance and help to poor farmers at their doorsteps.

The officers of the Livestock Department expressed their best wishes and pledged to take the compliance of the orders.

Director General Livestock Dr. Alam Zeb Mohmand appreciated the services of the existing officers of the Livestock and Dairy Development Department.

