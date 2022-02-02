Re polling for LB elections in 12 KP districts on Feb 13th

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (ECP) on Wednesday announced that re-polling will be held on February 13 at 221 polling stations for the first phase of local body elections in 12 districts of the province.

According to the Election Commission, re-polling will be held on February 13 in the 12 districts where local body elections were postponed for various reasons.

The polling will begin at 08:00 a.m. and continue till 05:00 p.m.

The Election Commission said polling would also be held in areas where the candidates have died.

The ECP said that the cases of six polling stations are in court and it is hoped that the courts will decide on these cases soon.