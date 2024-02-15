Open Menu

Re-polling Held In Polling Station Of Ghotki's PS-18: ECP

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 07:09 PM

Re-polling held in polling station of Ghotki's PS-18: ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said the polling was held at polling station No.162 of PS-18 Ghotki in a peaceful manner

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said the polling was held at polling station No.162 of PS-18 Ghotki in a peaceful manner.

In a statement, ECP spokesman rejected the media reports regarding halt in polling process and said that such rumours are baseless.

According to Returning officer of PS-18 polling process was underway peacefully.

He said an aerial firing was noted outside the polling station after which security measures were adopted, the RO said.

