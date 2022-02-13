Re-polling process is going peacefully in the city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :The re-polling process is being continued peacefully in the city with foolproof security arrangements have been made for the voters to exercise the right of vote, said spokesman of the Provincial Election Commissioner here on Sunday.

A total of 7 polling stations are being re-polled and the polling stations include four male and three female polling stations have been set up with more than 11,000 male and female voters will exercise their franchise.

A special security plan has been drawn up for the re-polling. The election process is being sabotaged and the vigilantes are being closely monitored by the officials of the security forces. There are clear instructions for strict action against those who disrupt the election process. The CCPO is giving instant instructions on security and other important issues.

According to office of the Provincial Election Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa re-polling in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, all arrangements completed well before the polls on Sunday, Special Secretary, Election Commission Zafar Iqbal Hussain accompanied by Provincial Election Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Raziq also visited various polling stations in Peshawar and reviewed the arrangements for the voters.

Election Commission Zafar Iqbal Hussain accompanied by Provincial Election Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Raziq expressed satisfaction after visiting at the male and female polling stations in Afridi Garhi and Qadirabad.

In 12 districts of Peshawar, including Peshawar, Nowshera, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Buner and Bajaur, re-polling are being continued on 237 polling stations. A total of 331 polling stations in Charsadda, Mardan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan and Bajaur, for which all arrangements have been made.

They also inspected the Polling staff present on this occasion with polling continue from 8.00 am up till 5.00 pm without any break. The provincial government and relevant agencies are cooperating fully with the Election Commission in this regard. These elections are expected to be held in a peaceful atmosphere and all steps in this connection have been taken well in time, Zafar Iqbal Hussain said. He appealed to the people to use their vote without fear and danger.