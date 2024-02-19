Re-polling Smoothly Underway In NA-43
Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2024 | 11:50 AM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The re-polling process on six polling stations of NA-43, Tank-cum-Dera Ismail Khan is underway smoothly amid tight security.
On February 8, the polling did not take place at these polling stations due to the deteriorating situation of law and order.
The polling started at 08:00 a.m. on Monday and will remain continued till 05:00 p.m. without any break.
The voters have been provided with fresh ballot papers to exercise their democratic right.
A total of 5438 voters are registered to cast their votes in these six polling stations including five in Kulachi Tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan and one in Tank district.
In terms of electoral dynamics, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supported independent candidate Dawar Khan Kundi has secured a lead with 63,556 votes, followed closely by Asad Mehmood of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) with 62,730 votes.
