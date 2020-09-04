Re-publishing of blasphemous sketches in French magazine condemned

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Friday passed a resolution condemning the re-publishing of blasphemous sketches by a French weekly magazine

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Friday passed a resolution condemning the re-publishing of blasphemous sketches by a French weekly magazine.

The resolution was moved by Inayat Ullah of Jamat-e-Islami.

The resolution condemned the re-publishing of blasphemous sketches and said that the act has conflagrated feeling of billions of Muslims around the globe.

It said that French magazine is trying to disrupt peace of the world to fulfill hidden designs.

The resolution recommended that Federal government should utilize diplomatic channel to take international community onboard and stop occurrence of such condemnable incidents.