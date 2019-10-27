RE share to be enhance 30 percent by 2030

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :The government has devised a concrete plan to enhance share of Renewable Energy (RE) in the exiting energy mix by 30 per cent till 2030 adding that Alternative Energy Development board (AEDB) has already approved the draft of new Alternative Renewable Energy (ARE) Policy.

Official sources told APP here Sunday that the draft ARE Policy 2019 aimed at creating a conducive environment supported by a robust framework for the sustainable growth of ARE sector in Pakistan and increasing the share of renewable energy in the energy mix in order to achieve the strategic objectives of energy security, cheaper power generation and environmental protection.

They said the policy framework had an all-inclusive approach and stipulates an active role and participation of provincial governments at all stages of ARE developments.

For the first, time a very ambitious yet workable policy had been attempted to tap the indigenous resources of the country, they said.

The government has also a plan to install five solar and hybrid plants, with accumulative generation capacity of 500-megawatts, in different areas of Balochistan to meet increasing electricity needs of the province. Three solar plants each of 100 MW would be set up in various districts of Balochistan and 200 MW plan at the Habibullah coastal power station, they said.

According to report of International Energy Agency, the RE was booming and nearly a third of the earth's electricity would come from renewable by 2024.Renewable power capacity was expected to jumped by 50 per cent globally in the next five years. The costs of solar power has also been continuously plunging.

