Re-shuffling In KP Cabinet, List Of Proposed Politicians Dispatched For Clearance

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 09:22 PM

The law enforcement agencies have initiated clearance operation due to expected re-shuffling in the provincial cabinet and certain departments

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th January, 2020) The law enforcement agencies have initiated clearance operation due to expected re-shuffling in the provincial cabinet and certain departments.The reshuffling is expected from next week, sources said on Monday.Lists in this regard have been dispatched to sensitive agencies.

It is expected that Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra is been announced as senior minister.

The new ministers will take oath after getting clearance from sensitive agencies at Governor House Peshawar.It is pertinent to mention that women will also be included in the Cabinet.

The provincial government has also decided to reshuffle bureaucracy all over the province after sacked of three provincial ministers. The decision has been taken to reduce influence of the sacked ministers from certain departments.The reshuffling will be announced in the coming few days; and the government was preparing a summary in this regard.

