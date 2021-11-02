Reach every door vaccination campaign underway

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The reach every door (RED) campaign and crackdown against non-compliance of coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and unvaccinated people were underway in the province.

Deputy Commissioner Umar Sher Chatha on Tuesday visited a public school in Chauburji Lahore and reviewed the vaccination process of students and staff.

The DC said that under the RED campaign students were being vaccinated in schools and colleges level to achieve the vaccination process of 8.6 million people till November 12, 2021 Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Tahniyat Bukhari visited the Govt Shalimar Post Graduate College Baghbanpura and Govt Boys High School Baghbanpura to review the vaccination process.

The administration of the institutions briefed the AC about the number of vaccinated staff and their students.

She urged the administration to cooperate with the vaccination teams to make the drive successful.

It is pertinent to mention that the Punjab government had assigned duties to various departmentssecretaries to monitor the RED campaign in different districts.