Reactive Monitoring Mission Visit Concludes

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2024 | 10:17 PM

Reactive Monitoring Mission visit concludes

Reactive Monitoring Mission visited Pakistan from December 2 to 6, the first two days focused on assessing the monuments within Lahore Fort while the next two days concentrated on evaluating Shalimar Gardens, Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Reactive Monitoring Mission visited Pakistan from December 2 to 6, the first two days focused on assessing the monuments within Lahore Fort while the next two days concentrated on evaluating Shalimar Gardens, Lahore.

According to the Walled City of Lahore Authority here, a conclusive discussion was held at Arz Gah, Lahore Fort.

Mr Kian Boon and Ms Nao Hayashi expressed their appreciation for Pakistan's hospitality.

Valuable suggestions and measures were shared with the WCLA and the Aga Khan Trust for Culture. They commended the measures taken by the authorities to protect the tangible heritage of Lahore Fort and Shalimar Gardens. Additionally, they praised the policies formulated by the government to safeguard the valuable monuments of Lahore within the province.

The delegation comprised Mr Kian Boon from ICOMOS, Ms Nao Hayashi from the World Heritage Centre and Mr Jawad Aziz from UNESCO Pakistan.

