Read Fest 2023 begins at GC University Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Book Club of GC University Lahore organized a three-day Read Fest 2023, a celebration of literature and writing.

Several renowned writers and poets addressed students and shared their insights on the craft of writing.

The opening session was chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi.

In his remarks, Prof. Dr Asghar Zaidi emphasized the significance of reading and writing in shaping the future of society. He said, "At GCU Lahore, we revived the Book Club to promote a culture of reading and writing, and events like Read Fest serve to inspire and engage our students and the community." In the first session, Nasir Abbas Nayyar, who had an enormous contribution to contemporary urdu fiction and critique, discussed the importance of a writer's background and society in shaping their writing, and the need for courage to address societal issues.

He was of the view that society shapes the mindset of a writer.

In the second session, notable Punjabi researcher, historian, and fiction writer, Tipu Sultan Makhdoom spoke about his journey as a writer and the importance of regional languages. He expressed concern over the loss of originality in Punjabi due to the influence of other languages.

Advisor Dr Ehtisham Ali of GCU Book Club, Amna Mufti, a famous Pakistani novelist, and playwright,Shahid Siddiqui, a renowned educationist and prolific writer also addressed the students and discussedtheir experiences in academia.