Read Pakistan holds National Readers' Conference 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) A non-government organization, Read Pakistan, held the much-anticipated National Readers' Conference (NRC) 2025 at the local hotel here on Friday.

The event brought together a vibrant community of readers, writers, educators, and intellectuals to celebrate and promote the culture of reading in Pakistan, said a press release issued by Read Pakistan.

The NRC 2025 served as a dynamic platform for discussions on the significance of literacy and education in shaping a progressive society.

Esteemed speakers included the Ambassador of Portugal, H.E. Mr. Frederico Silva; the First Secretary of the Embassy of Belgium, Gillez Hachez; the Director General of the Civil Services academy Lahore, Farhan Aziz Khwaja; the national prize winners; authors, including Dr. Rakshanda Parveen and Dr. Sadiqullah Khan; and the CEO of DEVCOM, Muneer Ahmad.

The panel consisted of veterans of their fields, including Sadaf Raza (Reiki Master), Faisal Malik (Edtech Expert), Sanobar Nazir (Writer and Activist), and Maya Sofia Hamidi (Principal of RUNG school of Music and Arts), who addressed the audience on diverse topics related to literature, education, and the role of books in fostering critical thinking and creativity.

The event also featured engaging panel discussions, book launches, and interactive sessions that provided participants with unique opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals and exchange ideas.

As part of the conference’s agenda, Read Pakistan hosted various competitions to encourage young readers and writers to showcase their talents, which included essay writing, poetry recitation, and storytelling competitions. Winners were honoured with shields, souvenirs, and cash prizes generously provided through in-kind support from the Embassy of Portugal and the Embassy of Belgium.

Speaking at the occasion, Syeda Fatima Hassan Gillani, CEO of Read Pakistan, expressed her gratitude to all attendees and supporters, stating, “The National Readers' Conference is a testament to our collective commitment to fostering a reading culture in Pakistan. We are immensely thankful to our partners, sponsors, and distinguished guests for their invaluable contributions to making this event a success.”

The National Readers' Conference 2025 concluded on a high note, leaving participants inspired to play their part in nurturing a love for books and knowledge in their communities.