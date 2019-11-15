UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reader Arrested Over Corruption Charges In Sargodha

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 47 seconds ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 04:20 PM

Reader arrested over corruption charges in Sargodha

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) have arrested reader of revenue office Darya Khan over corruption charges

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) have arrested reader of revenue office Darya Khan over corruption charges.

ACE authorities said on Friday that complainant Muhammad Amir resident of village Dulewala ( Darya Khan) said in his application to Director ACE Rehman Babar that reader of Tehsildar office Muhammad Munawwar Jhammat has taken Rs.

10,000 for the demarcation of agricultural land.

On the direction of Regional Director; the assistant director Asghar Ali Gujjar long with Judicial Magistrate conducted raid at the office and red handed arrested reader Muhammad Munawwar and recovered the bribe amount.

Related Topics

Corruption Darya Khan

Recent Stories

Decision to increase wheat support price lauded: M ..

13 minutes ago

PCFC and GDRFA discuss upcoming 8th “Emirates of ..

16 minutes ago

Batting prodigy Saud Shakeel continues to impress

23 minutes ago

Paper Jewel, an exhibition of early postcards from ..

26 minutes ago

Senators ask govt to give economic relief to poor, ..

19 minutes ago

More rain forecast for city in Bahawalpur

49 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.