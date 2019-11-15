Reader arrested over corruption charges in Sargodha

(@imziishan)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) have arrested reader of revenue office Darya Khan over corruption charges.

ACE authorities said on Friday that complainant Muhammad Amir resident of village Dulewala ( Darya Khan) said in his application to Director ACE Rehman Babar that reader of Tehsildar office Muhammad Munawwar Jhammat has taken Rs.

10,000 for the demarcation of agricultural land.

On the direction of Regional Director; the assistant director Asghar Ali Gujjar long with Judicial Magistrate conducted raid at the office and red handed arrested reader Muhammad Munawwar and recovered the bribe amount.